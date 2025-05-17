Rajasthan CM to visit Bikaner for Tiranga yatra today

Jaipur, May 17 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will visit Bikaner on Saturday for the Tiranga yatra, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to pay tribute to the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor.

He is also scheduled to visit the famous Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok, where he will offer prayers.

Besides, the Chief Minister will review the ongoing preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bikaner on May 22.

As per the itinerary, CM Sharma will depart from Jaipur Airport at 12.30 p.m. and arrive at Nal Airport in Bikaner at 1.10 p.m.

He is scheduled to attend a local programme at Riddhi Siddhi Bhawan at 1.35 p.m, followed by another event in Palana village at 4.00 p.m. At 5.10 p.m., he will visit the Karni Mata Temple and later participate in the Tiranga Yatra.

After concluding his engagements, the Chief Minister will depart from Deshnok at 6.30 p.m. and reach Nal Airport by 7.15 p.m., from where he will return to Jaipur. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan for the first time since Operation Sindoor.

The India-Pakistan border lies approximately 200 kilometres from Deshnok.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army destroyed several terrorist hideouts across the border in Pakistan. This marks PM Modi's first visit to the state after the operation and a period of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate several railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including the one in Deshnok, via digital mode.

He will also address the general public during the event. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajasthan Chief Minister Sharma will accompany him.

On May 17, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other central and state ministers, will visit Bikaner to finalise the arrangements. The district administration started making preparations on Thursday after getting information from the Prime Minister's Office on PM Modi's visit.

