Rajasthan CM underscores role of women SHGs in rural growth

Jaipur, Dec 18 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday inaugurated the Saras Rajsakhi National Fair at Jawahar Kala Kendra. During the event, he visited various stalls set up by women's self-help groups from across Rajasthan and other states, interacted with the artisans, enquired about their products, and appreciated their skills and craftsmanship.

On the occasion, CM Sharma held warm interactions with women associated with the Lakhpati Didi initiative and other self-help groups. He said that self-help groups are playing a vital role in empowering women and strengthening the rural economy.

Through these groups, women are not only managing their households efficiently but are also making significant contributions to the nation’s economic growth, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Sharma said the Saras Fair stands as a strong example of how the right policies, a robust institutional framework, and effective implementation can bring about sustainable and inclusive change in the lives of rural women. He added that the fair reflects the state’s commitment to building a self-reliant Rajasthan and contributing to the vision of a self-reliant India. Highlighting the importance of such platforms, Sharma said that fairs like Saras Rajsakhi provide rural women with national-level exposure, market access, and opportunities to showcase their talent and products.

This, in turn, boosts their confidence, income, and social standing. It is noteworthy that the Saras Rajsakhi National Fair will run until January 4, 2026, and showcases the rich traditions, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of rural India. Around 300 stalls from 24 states, including Rajasthan, have been set up at the fair. These stalls feature a wide range of rural traditions, folk art, folk crafts, textiles, handloom, and handicraft products from different regions of the country.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development) Shreya Guha, State Mission Director of Livelihood Projects and Self-Help Groups Neha Giri, along with a large number of people, were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor