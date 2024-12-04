Rajasthan CM unveils nine new investor-friendly policies

Jaipur, Dec 4 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday introduced nine new policies aimed at fostering Rajasthan's economic growth and development during a function at the Chief Minister's Office.

Highlighting the significance of these initiatives, Sharma described them as a crucial step toward positioning Rajasthan as a leading state in the country.

"These policies will not only attract substantial investment but also generate employment for lakhs of youth," he said.

He emphasised the inclusion of innovative strategies to ensure economic progress, prosperity, and employment generation.

The Chief Minister noted that these policies would serve as a foundation for boosting investments ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

"This marks a new chapter for the state, promoting an investment-friendly environment and setting the stage to double Rajasthan's economy," he remarked, urging industrialists and investors to join the state's development journey.

Key highlights of the policies are MSME Policy 2024: Designed to strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the policy offers additional interest subsidies, support for technical upgrades, and quality certification assistance to help local businesses compete globally.

Export Promotion Policy 2024: This policy aims to reduce logistical challenges and provide exporters with resources for documentation, technical upgrades, and participation in international events, ensuring Rajasthan's products gain global recognition.

One District-One Product (ODOP) Policy: Focused on promoting district-specific crafts and products, this initiative seeks to boost the income of artisans, farmers, and manufacturers by providing integrated infrastructure and financial support.

Cluster Development Scheme: Targeting productivity and quality enhancement, this scheme will support artisans, handloom, and MSME sectors by developing cluster-based projects aligned with global standards.

AVGC & XR Policy 2024: This policy fosters innovation in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (XR) by encouraging local talent and establishing Atal Innovation Studios and Accelerators.

New Tourism Unit Policy 2024: Aimed at revitalising Rajasthan's tourism sector, this policy promotes private sector investments, creating new opportunities and enhancing the state's tourism infrastructure.

Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024: With a focus on renewable energy, including solar, wind, green hydrogen, and energy storage, this policy will leverage Rajasthan's position as a leader in clean energy production, supported by MoUs and investments exceeding ₹6.5 lakh crore.

Mineral Policy 2024: Targeting an increase in the mineral sector's contribution to GDP from the current 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by 2029-30, this policy seeks to capitalise on Rajasthan's rich mineral reserves while ensuring employment and revenue growth.

M-Sand Policy 2024: This initiative promotes the use of manufactured sand (M-Sand) over traditional gravel in construction, reducing environmental impact and construction costs.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced plans to host an investment conference to enhance Rajasthan's business climate further.

"Under Chief Minister Sharma’s leadership, ease of doing business is being prioritised to make Rajasthan a top investment destination," she said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor