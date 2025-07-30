Rajasthan CM visits rain-affected areas in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 30 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma conducted an intensive inspection of various rain-affected areas in Jaipur city on Wednesday evening, assessing the situation for over two and a half hours.

During his visit, he stopped at B-2

He also inspected the Dravyavati River near B-2 Bypass Road and directed officials to prune overgrown trees and repair ferro drain covers. Interacting with residents, including children from nearby slums, the Chief Minister instructed the administration to ensure proper drainage in low-lying areas and to arrange for food and drinking water in emergency situations.

At the Sanganer camp office, he reviewed the status of waterlogged locations across the city and later visited Muhana Mandi intersection to evaluate the situation, giving directives for constructing a traffic circle and urgent road repairs at Maharaja Surajmal Circle and Kesar Nagar intersection.

Reviewing development work in Sanganer, Sharma inquired about the progress of the elevated road project from Sanganer police station to Chauradia Petrol Pump and Malpura Gate, emphasising swift completion.

He also interacted with the general public during his visit and briefly stopped at a local tea stall to have tea.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister assured that the government is committed to ensuring the public faces no inconvenience during the rains.

Sharma directed all officials to stay alert and make necessary arrangements for food, water, and shelter in affected areas throughout the state. He urged people to avoid venturing into waterlogged zones.

Senior officials from the Jaipur Development Authority, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, and departments, including Energy, Public Works, and Public Health Engineering, were present during the inspection.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor