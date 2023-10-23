Rajasthan CM's aide meets Sachin Pilot first time in five years

Jaipur, Oct 23 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma met former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot here on Sunday triggering speculations in the political circles as this was the first time in the last 5 years that Sharma met Pilot.

In 2020, Sharma was the man who reportedly shared with the media the audio clips in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another person were purportedly heard luring the MLAs of the Pilot faction to topple the Gehlot government.

Shekhawat has also filed a complaint against Sharma with the Delhi Crime Branch regarding these audio clips, and a case related to this is being heard by the Delhi High Court.

Sharma reached Pilot's residence, where their meeting lasted for about an hour.

After the meeting, Sharma said that he is seeking a Congress ticket in the Assembly elections this time and the party high command has given him an important responsibility by making him the co-chairman of the Central War Room of the state Congress.

"We all have to fight the elections unitedly. Sachin Pilot is a senior Congress leader. In such a situation, it is necessary to consult with him on major issues," he said.

Sharma had sought the party ticket from the Bikaner seat. However, on Sunday, Congress announced B.D. Kalla's name from Bikaner.

It is believed that Sharma had reached Pilot with some message from Gehlot.

