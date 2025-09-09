Rajasthan: Cong alleges spying, questions cameras in Assembly; BJP says House is not a 'bathroom'

Jaipur, Sep 9 The Rajasthan Assembly, on Tuesday, witnessed an uproar after Congress MLAs accused the BJP-led state government of spying on the Opposition in the state.

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully alleged that special cameras had been installed to monitor Congress legislators, calling it an attack on their privacy and dignity.

LoP Jully questioned the need for additional cameras when Assembly proceedings are already broadcast live on YouTube.

"This surveillance is meant only to target the Opposition. If cameras have been installed, their footage should also be made public," he demanded.

Following the allegations, Congress legislators stormed into the well of the House, raised slogans, and forced three adjournments.

LoP Jully also claimed that Congress MLAs were denied the chance to speak during the passing of important Bills on September 8, terming it a violation of their rights.

Responding to the charges levelled by the Congress, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg dismissed the allegations, saying, "The Assembly is not a bedroom or bathroom where privacy is in question. Everyone sits openly here. Cameras have been installed to ensure transparency in proceedings, not to violate anyone's privacy."

Amid the heated exchanges, Speaker Vasudev Devnani attempted to restore order.

Taking a stern stance against unruly behaviour, Speaker Devnani warned MLAs not to turn the House into a "drama stage" and cautioned that persistent indiscipline could force him to adjourn the session.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel added that any deadlock should be resolved through discussion.

"We are all trying to run the House properly and are ready to discuss this," he said.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the installation of additional cameras in the Rajasthan Assembly, BJP MLA Gopal Sharma made sharp allegations against Congress legislators.

MLA Sharma claimed that Congress MLAs were making the uproar over surveillance as a cover.

"They sit on dharna in the House and get their feet massaged. At night, they try to commit misdeeds, and this entire drama is an attempt to hide it," he alleged.

His remarks further intensified the political storm, with Congress strongly objecting to the language used by the BJP MLA

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs continued to question why the cameras were installed in a way that focused on Opposition members, calling it a matter of grave concern.

"Are these parliamentary values? This is highly condemnable," a Congress MLA said, demanding immediate removal of the cameras.

As the ruckus persisted, the Speaker urged Congress legislators to return to their seats so that discussion on the Anti-Conversion Bill could continue.

However, Congress legislators continued raising slogans against the state government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor