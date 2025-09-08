Rajasthan Cong MLAs enter Assembly with placards to protest on ‘deteriorating’ law and order

Jaipur, Sep 8 The monsoon session of the Rajasthan Assembly witnessed uproar once again as Congress MLAs staged a protest on the issue of deteriorating law and order.

Legislators arrived inside the Assembly holding posters carrying slogans such as “Bhajan Sarkar Hosh Me Aao” and “Sarkari Zameenon ki Chori Band Karo”, raising loud slogans in the Assembly premises.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully questioned the government’s action against adulteration, asking Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena, “Minister ji, you raided factories. How many adulterators were sent to jail? CM held a meeting in Bharatpur, but what happened?”

Responding, Agriculture Minister Meena said, “We sealed the warehouses of two companies that were full of tagging. We also need the opposition’s support.” He assured that there is no shortage of urea in any district, including Bharatpur and Churu, though he admitted to a minor shortage of DAP.

“We will not spare those involved in black marketing,” he added. The state minister, further citing global factors for DAP shortage, said that the DAP shortage was due to the Ukraine war and global geopolitical conditions.

“There is no shortage of urea in the state. We will not let there be a shortage of fertilisers. Strict action will be taken on any black market complaints,” he said.

On September 5, the House also witnessed noisy protests over damaged crops. Congress MLAs stormed into the Well, raised slogans, and forced adjournments after three Bills were passed amid the uproar.

Meanwhile, as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had earlier asked ministers in charge to review flood-affected damage in their regions, the state government is expected to give a detailed reply on Monday in this context once ministers concerned, who visited affected districts, present feedback to the Chief Minister.

On Friday, Disaster Relief Minister D. Kirori Lal Meena’s statement on crop losses was interrupted by protests before completion. The state government is tabling the Fisheries Amendment Bill, introducing strict provisions under the Fisheries Amendment Bill, and significantly increasing fines for illegal fishing. As per the Bill, the penalty for first-time illegal fishing has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000.

For a second offence, the fine has been hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000. Officials said the move aims to deter repeated violations and promote sustainable fishing practices in the state.

Further, the state government is expected to pass the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Jaipur Bill in the Assembly on Monday. The move, aimed at building RIMS on the lines of AIIMS, will grant it autonomous status. The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and Cancer Institute will be merged with RIMS.

The Bill outlines provisions for its formation, governing council, and financial structure. The Chief Secretary will head the governing council, while the government will provide RIMS with a separate fund and an annual grant.

