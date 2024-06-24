Rajasthan Cong stages protest in Kota against rising crime, frequent power cuts, NEET

Jaipur, June 24 The Rajasthan Congress led by its state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday staged a protest in Kota against the alleged irregularities in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), unannounced power cuts, and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Claiming that 2,875 cases of rape have come to light during the six-month tenure of the BJP government in the state, Dotasra said atrocities against SC-ST community members and the poor have also increased.

Dotasra said, "Congress' Prahlad Gunjal contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kota against BJP's Om Birla. People expected Om Birla to lose the elections. However, Birla was sent to Delhi because the government machinery was misused two days before the polling," Dotasra said.

Former state minister and Congress MLA Ashok Chandna said that if crops are damaged due to the frequent power cuts, the farmers will never forgive the Power Minister and the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Prahlad Gunjal attacked the government on the NEET paper leak row, holding the Centre guilty of damaging the future of lakhs of students.

He also said that the Congress will never let the BJP governments at the Centre and the state take a sound sleep in the next five years.

