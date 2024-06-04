Rajasthan: Congress candidate Ummedram Beniwal wins from Barmer

Jaipur, June 4 In a triangular contest, Congress candidate Ummedram Beniwal defeated Ravindra Bhati by 1,18,176 votes.

Ummedram got 7,04,676 votes while Ravindra Bhati got 5,86,500 votes and ranked second.

Surprisingly, the BJP candidate and Union Minister Kailash Choudhary ranked third. He got 2,86,733 votes.

Congress candidate Ummedram Beniwal said that this is the victory of the people.

“I will focus on digital education. The people have given an answer to those who divide people in the name of caste and religion. This victory is for the Barmer-Jaisalmer parliamentary constituency. I will raise the issue of the parliamentary constituency regarding education and water in the Parliament.”

The Barmer Lok Sabha constituency registered the highest voter turnout at 74.25 per cent against 73.3 per cent in the year 2019.

--IANS

arc/DAN

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor