Rajasthan Congress general secretary Amin Pathan arrested

Jaipur, March 17 The general secretary of Congress' Rajasthan unit, Amin Pathan, was on Sunday arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a Forest Department team that had come to take action after it was learnt that he owns a farmhouse built on forest land.

Pathan was taken to a police station and later presented at a court which sent him to judicial custody.

The Congress leader was arrested from his house at Anantpura in Kota on Sunday evening.

Many police personnel were present outside his house.

A number of his supporters had gathered when Pathan was presented in the court.

Eventually, numerous Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and police personnel were deployed outside the court.

Pathan also submitted a bail plea, which was rejected, and he was sent to jail.

An official said that a further decision would be taken after a regular hearing in the court on Monday.

The case against Amin and his wife was registered on Saturday.

According to police sources, Forest Department Ranger Sanjay Nagar had submitted a complaint based on which a case was registered against Amin Pathan.

It was claimed that on Saturday, a Forest Department team along with Revenue Department officials and Police had gone to Anantpura village where Pathan has a farmhouse built on forest department land.

The farmhouse was also surveyed and marked.

However, Pathan misbehaved with the officials.

Amin Pathan joined the Congress before the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections after he was denied a ticket by the BJP.

