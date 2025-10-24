Rajasthan: Congress holds crucial meeting with state leaders

Jaipur, Oct 24 The Congress party is once again in the spotlight in Rajasthan politics, as the announcement of the organisation’s new district presidents is being awaited.

Sources said that district-level reports have reached Delhi, and a final decision is expected soon at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

On Friday, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal held a detailed discussion in Delhi from morning till evening to finalise appointments for Rajasthan’s district presidents.

The meeting was attended by Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Govind Singh Dotasra, and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully.

The meeting focused on balancing caste representation, political influence, and regional equations while shortlisting names from the districts.

Sources said that consensus among Randhawa, Dotasra, and Julie would be key to the final selections. Dotasra and Jully also held a separate strategy meeting with Randhawa at his Delhi residence, reviewing the district-level feedback and potential candidates.

The compiled report has now been forwarded to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, whose approval will precede the official announcement of the list.

Meanwhile, several contenders for the district president positions have been camping in Delhi since Diwali. Their presence is evident across hotels and the Rajasthan State Guest House, as lobbying intensifies through meetings and political outreach.

Some hopefuls are even using festive visits and Diwali greetings to secure recommendations. The competition is particularly fierce in districts without sitting Congress MPs or MLAs.

However, the picture is clearer in a few regions — Sikar, where Dotasra’s influence dominates; Jhunjhunu, under MP Brijendra Singh Ola’s backing; Jodhpur, guided by former CM Ashok Gehlot; and Tonk and Bharatpur, where Sachin Pilot and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh hold sway.

With hundreds of aspirants across 50 districts, the Congress organisation’s reshuffle has generated significant anticipation.

Party insiders suggest the final list could be announced anytime, potentially by Friday evening, marking a major step in the Congress’s organisational revival in Rajasthan.

