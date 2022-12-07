Rajasthan Congress leader and businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala resigns from party

Amid the ongoing Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader and businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party stating personal reasons.

Riju Jhunjhunwala contested the Lok Sabha elections from Ajmer in 2019.

He sent his registration letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Senior party leader Sachin Pilot and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that he tried to serve the party through various activities but in vain.

Jhunjhunwala tweeted "With a lot of serious thought and a bit of a heavy heart. @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot @INCIndia @INCRajasthan @GovindDotasra" and attached his letter on the post.

He in his letter further stated that he would continue to serve the people of Rajasthan with full zeal in times to come.

"I have tried my best to serve the party through various activities but in vain. While I continue with my commitment to serve the people of Rajasthan with full zeal in times to come, I'm unable to add my value towards this mission through the party," read Riju's resignation letter.

Riju also said that he would be available for whatever good he could do for the people of Ajmer and Bhilwara through his foundation.

"I will always be available for whatever good I can do for the people of Bhilwara and Ajmer through my foundation and always be available for any good cause regardless of party or ideology- as long as it helps my party," Riju's letter read.

"I have the highest possible regards for @ashokgehlot51 ji and @SachinPilot ji. The reasons for my resignation are purely personal. The effort bring out in by @RahulGandhi ji for the #BharatJodoYatra is praiseworthy," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Khel Sankul in Jhalawar, Rajasthan today.

Earlier on Sunday evening, a video of the impromptu dance performance surfaced on social media, showing Rahul, Gehlot and Pilot holding hands and dancing with folk artists on the stage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor