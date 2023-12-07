Rajasthan Congress MLA gets threat message

Jaipur, Dec 7 Rajasthan's Congress MLA from Baytu (Barmer) constituency Harish Chaudhary has received a life-threatening audio-message on Thursday.

“After the life-threatening audio surfaced, I informed the police. I have no knowledge about who is making these threatening audio-messages and the intention behind these threats. I don’t have any information,” MLA Harish said.

He said that he was informed about the threatening audio by his supporters.

The SP Harishankar said that the police have taken cognisance of the audio-message and have also started the investigation.

“The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Harish already has 'Y' category security after he had received life-threats earlier as well.

The audio-message allegedly is said to be recorded after December 3 following the election results in Rajasthan.

Harish Chaudhary has defeated RLP's Ummedram Beniwal by 910 votes in the constituency while BJP’s Balaram Mundh was also in fray from the same constituency.

The audio-message was leaked on WhatsApp groups on Thursday afternoon in which one of the persons talks about shooting a person called Harish.

