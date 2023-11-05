Rajasthan: Congress releases 6th list of 23 candidates, leaves Bharatpur for RLD

New Delhi, Nov 5 With only three weeks left for Rajasthan assembly election, the Congress on Saturday released its sixth list of 23 candidates.

The party left the seat of Bharatpur assembly constituency for RLD.

The Congress has fielded Abhimanyu Poonia from Sangaria assembly seat, Ajeet Beniwal from Bhadra assembly seat, Virendra Singh from Danta Ramgarh.

Congress has named Saroj Choudhary from Ahore, Naimuddin Guddu from Ladpura, Shahjad Khan from Soorsagar, Meena Kanwar from Sherharh assembly seats.

With 23 seats, Congress has now declared candidates for 179 seats, including one for RLD.

On October 31, Congress released fourth list of 56 candidates and then in fifth list it announced five candidates on the same day.

On October 26, party had named 19 candidates in its third list.

The Congress has earlier released two lists for Rajasthan with 33 and 43 candidates respectively on October 21 and 22.

Polling for the 200 member Rajasthan assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state and also announced seven guarantees.

