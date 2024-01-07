Rajasthan: Congress suspends ex-MLA Mewaram Jain after obscene video goes viral

Former Congress MLA Mewaram Jain, who was an accused in a gang rape case, was suspended by the party after two purported video clips allegedly showed him in an absence act and went viral on social media. The party said that Jain was suspended from the party in view of his “involvement in immoral activities”.

Congress said that the act of Jain was an an indication of a breach of discipline of the party.Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, in a signed release on Saturday (January 6), said, “Mewaram Jain (Ex MLA, Barmer) has been suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect in view of his involvement in immoral activities which is a clear indication of a breach of discipline under the constitution of the Congress Party.”

It may be mentioned here that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered a case against Mewaram Jain on November 20 last year. The ED office in Jaipur registered a PMLA case against Mewaram based on a complaint regarding transactions worth about ₹5 crore. The ED also used a transaction of s 50 lakh as the basis for the blackmail case at Kotwali police station.

Following this, on November 25, the ED gave notice to Mevaram for questioning. However, Mewaram appealed in the high court for relief as he was contesting the assembly elections, after which the court directed the ED to initiate the further process after the assembly election. ED is currently probing the case.