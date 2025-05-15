Rajasthan: Controversy erupts after BJP MLA wipes sweat with Tricolour during Tiranga Yatra

Jaipur, May 15 A video of BJP MLA Balmukundacharya allegedly wiping his sweat with the Tricolour during a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur has gone viral, sparking widespread and sharp criticism from the opposition Congress.

The yatra, organised by the state BJP on Thursday in honour of the Indian Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor, was flagged off by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma from Albert Hall and concluded at Badi Chaupad. It was led by BJP State President Madanlal Rathore and witnessed participation from several ministers, MLAs, and hundreds of party workers.

During the rally, Balmukundacharya, BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal, was allegedly seen wiping sweat from his face with what appeared to be the national flag. The video drew criticism from the public and political opponents, with Congress demanding strict action against the MLA.

Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully took to social media to condemn the alleged act.

“The Tricolour is a symbol of national pride, not a handkerchief. Such disrespect demands an apology and accountability. This is not just an insult to the Tricolour but to the sacrifices of our martyrs. The Tricolour is the pride of the country, not a handkerchief,” he said.

He added that Balmukundacharya wiped his nose with the same Tricolour for which the brave soldiers sacrificed their lives.

“This is not just the double standard of the BJP, but treason towards the country and the Constitution. Today, the sacrifice of lakhs of martyrs who gave their lives for this Tricolour is being insulted. Balmukundacharya should apologise,” he added.

Responding to the controversy, Balmukundacharya denied using the Tricolour and claimed the item in question was a white and green silk handkerchief handed to him by a party worker.

“It wasn’t the national flag. Congress is deliberately making the video viral because the Tiranga Yatra was a massive success, and they have no real issues to raise,” he told the media.

The MLA has previously been involved in controversies, including a recent FIR filed against him for allegedly entering a mosque and raising slogans.

Despite the controversy, the yatra saw enthusiastic participation from people across all sections of society. Citizens waved the Tricolour and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", while dancing to patriotic songs.

Businessmen and local residents showered flower petals to welcome the procession.

In a symbolic gesture of unity, members of the Muslim community rolled out a red carpet outside the Jama Masjid in Johri Bazaar to greet the rally.

Amid chants of ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, demonstrators voiced strong opposition to terrorism, holding the Tricolour high and pledging their commitment to national unity and security.

