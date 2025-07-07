Rajasthan Crime: 17-Year-Old Beaten to Death During Muharram Procession in Churu; 11 Detained Based On CCTV Evidence

Muharram processions in parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were marred by violence and clashes, leaving one teenager dead and several others injured, including policemen. In Churu, Rajasthan, a 17-year-old boy named Shahrukh was brutally beaten to death during a Muharram procession near Safed Ghanta Ghar. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, led to overnight raids and the detention of 11 suspects. Police have launched an investigation and are questioning the detained individuals. "Yesterday, during an altercation near Safed Ghanta Ghar, a minor lost his life. We have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, based on which 11 individuals have been detained and are currently being interrogated," said DSP Sunil Jhajharia. A heavy police presence was deployed during the post-mortem, as tensions gripped the town.

Meanwhile, in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, a minor clash broke out around 1 AM on Sunday in Azad Chowk during the Duldul Sahib procession. Two groups from the same community engaged in a heated argument over the rotation of the arena. The situation escalated after someone allegedly used abusive language from the stage, leading to a physical confrontation. Police personnel already stationed at the site responded with a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The chaos was controlled within minutes, and no injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, in Ujjain, tensions erupted when participants attempted to take a horse along a restricted route during a Muharram procession. The crowd forcefully breached a barricade, injuring two policemen. Law enforcement again resorted to a mild lathi charge to control the situation. An FIR has been registered against event organizer Irfan Khan at the Jivajiganj Police Station, with further names to be added based on CCTV evidence.