Rajasthan: Daily newspaper reading mandatory in govt schools

Jaipur, Jan 1 The Education Department has launched an innovative and commendable initiative aimed at strengthening reading habits, enhancing language skills, and developing an understanding of current affairs among students studying in government schools across the state.

Under this new effort, daily newspaper reading has been made mandatory for all government school students in Rajasthan.

As per the instructions, 10 minutes will be dedicated during the morning assembly each day for reading important national, international, and sports news, including editorials and major developments.

In addition, five new words with their meanings will be introduced daily to enrich students’ vocabulary.

This responsibility will be carried out by students from classes 6 to 12. Orders to this effect have been issued by the School Education Secretary.

The Education Department believes that this initiative will increase students’ interest in news, expand their general knowledge, and bring about improvement in their language and expression skills.

The step aims to nurture aware, informed, and confident citizens.

Further, on “No Bag Day,” a collective assembly will be organised to discuss current events.

Senior secondary schools must subscribe to a minimum of two newspapers (one English and one Hindi). Every government upper primary school must subscribe to two Hindi newspapers. English-medium government schools should subscribe to at least two newspapers (one English and one Hindi).

During the morning assembly, one English and one Hindi national-level newspaper must be read aloud.

“This initiative of the Education Department will provide students with national, international, and sports-related information, while also developing their reading habits,” said the School Education Secretary.

