Rajasthan: Demolition of ‘Seven Wonders Park’ begins in Ajmer after SC order

Ajmer, Sep 12 The demolition of the Seven Wonders replicas built in the Anasagar Wetland area of Ajmer began on Friday.

Acting on the Supreme Court’s directive, the Ajmer Development Authority (ADA) started removing the structures that were declared encroachments on the wetland. The Supreme Court had ordered the removal of these constructions six months ago.

Initially, only one statue was shifted, but now the administration has begun full-scale demolition. In its affidavit to the court, the district administration had assured that the structures would be razed by September 17.

The replicas, constructed under the Smart City Project at a cost of about Rs 12 crore and inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2022, included miniature versions of the Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower, Egyptian Pyramids, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Roman Colosseum, Statue of Liberty, and Christ the Redeemer.

The issue began when former BJP councillor Ashok Malik filed a writ petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on March 11, 2023, citing destruction of wetlands around Anasagar and violation of the master plan.

On August 11, 2023, the NGT directed the demolition of the Seven Wonders Park, Patel Stadium, Gandhi Smriti Udyan, and the food court near the lake, holding that the constructions harmed the ecological balance of the wetland.

In January 2024, ADA appealed to the Supreme Court. During hearings, the court questioned why NGT’s orders were not followed. On February 25, 2025, the Chief Secretary was directed to appear via video conferencing, and an affidavit was later submitted requesting six months to carry out the demolition. This deadline expires on September 17, leading to today’s action.

During the March 2025 hearing, the bench observed, "Your functioning does not seem to indicate that you want to make Ajmer smart. We wonder how a city can become smart without protecting water bodies and wetlands, and how cities can be called smart by encroaching on them."

The Smart City Project in Ajmer was overseen by successive IAS officers in roles of CEO, District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and ADA Commissioner. However, accountability for the construction of the Seven Wonders remains undetermined. As demolition began today, the administration restricted media entry into the area and deployed a heavy police force to maintain order

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor