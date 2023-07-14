Rajasthan: DGP accept lapses in Kuldeep Jaghina’s murder

Jaipur, July 14 : Rajsathan DGP Umesh Mishra on Friday ordered officials to probe the lapses in transportation of prisoners from jails to courts and accepted that there were security lapses at the time of prisoner transportation.

DGP’s instruction came after two undertrials -- Kuldeep Jaghina and Vijay Pal were shot at by an assailant in which Kuldeep Jaghina died while Vijay was injured.

He also instructed IG crime Prafful Kumar to investigate the case.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary Anand Kumar chaired a meeting on the Amoli toll plaza firing incident. He issued the necessary guidelines to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

He instructed that Director General and the Jail Department will establish a committee at the district level in coordination with the Director General of Police, Rajasthan.

The constituted committee will identify and prepare a list of hardcore miscreants, organised gangs and criminals locked under serious sections, who are likely to face fatal attack or disturb law and order while being taken to court.

Due to security reasons, the production of such criminals in the court will be done through video conferencing on the lines of High Security Jail Ajmer.

Personal appearance will be held only if video conferencing facility is not available or in compliance of court orders.

The jail in which the prisoner is lodged and the district court where he has to go for production, the SP of both the districts will provide adequate security arrangements for the movement of the prisoners.

Also, if possible, such prisoners will be sent in a police vehicle instead of a normal bus with adequate security arrangements.

The Rajasthan police detained four suspects identified with the help of CCTV video footage of the toll in Bharatpur where gangster Kuldeep Jaghina was shot dead on Wednesday (July 12) by armed men while he was in police custody in a state transport bus.

The gangster, accused of killing BJP leader Kripal Jaghina in September 2022, was killed while police was taking him to Bharatpur court for a hearing from Jaipur jail.

The assailants had attacked the gangster who died due to multiple bullet wounds and fled.

