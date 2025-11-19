Rajasthan DGP directs officers to work with strictness to curb crime

Jaipur, Nov 19 Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma chaired a statewide crime review meeting via video conference on Wednesday at the Police Headquarters auditorium.

The meeting was attended by DG Law and Order Sanjay Agarwal, DG Special Operations Anand Shrivastava, senior police officials, the Police Commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur, all Range IGs, Police Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police, including GRP officers.

DGP Sharma stated that crime in the state has declined over the last two years, but emphasised the need for stricter and more effective action against organised crime to eliminate criminal gangs.

He directed officers to prepare dossiers on all members of extortion gangs and to take stringent action, including property confiscation under the provisions of new criminal laws.

He also instructed officers to crack down on drug trafficking by effectively using the NDPS Act and BNS, ensuring that narcotics networks are completely dismantled in their jurisdictions.

The high-level meeting reviewed the state's crime situation, actions taken to curb crime, and key achievements from January to October 2025.

DGP Sharma emphasised ensuring law and order, preventing cybercrime, acting firmly against illegal drugs and weapons, and enforcing disciplined driving on four- and six-lane highways to reduce road accidents.

Referring to recent incidents in the country, he called for heightened vigilance across the state. He stressed the importance of strengthening the intelligence network, identifying suspects proactively, and taking immediate action.

“Any activity supporting or aiding terrorism will not be tolerated,” he said.

He instructed all officers to promptly report any law-and-order or security-related incident to the DG Law and Order and other concerned authorities so that timely support and guidance can be provided from the top level.

Highlighting the importance of modern policing, DGP Sharma called for increasing the use of technology in intelligence gathering and crime control. He reviewed major criminal cases with Range IGs and SPs and reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

He asked officers to take continuous action with inter-district and inter-departmental coordination, and to prepare weekly and monthly operational agendas based on various categories of cases. The meeting also reviewed pending departmental cases in courts.

Districts were instructed to submit timely replies and ensure compliance with judicial orders within stipulated timeframes. The DGP directed that e-evidence and e-summons be implemented on priority.

DGP Sharma noted that the tourist season will continue until March and said police must remain committed to providing better assistance and facilities to tourists.

He stressed expanding CCTV coverage by installing more cameras in urban areas, border regions, and major roads. He also prioritised road safety and directed officers to ensure 100 per cent adherence to lane discipline on national highways.

Strict action was ordered against speeding, drunk driving, and illegal parking. The meeting reviewed the ongoing recruitment process for 10,000 vacant constable posts.

Officials informed that written exam results will be announced soon, followed by preparations for PET/PST for qualified candidates.

ADG Crime Branch Hawa Singh assured continued efforts to reduce crime across the state and concluded the meeting with a vote of thanks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor