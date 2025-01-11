Rajasthan DGP issues orders to stop SIs from training following HC order

Jaipur, Jan 11 The Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP), Utkal Ranjan Sahu, issued orders on Friday to halt the field training of trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the state, following the High Court's order issued on Thursday, which completely banned the training and posting of trainee SIs.

The High Court is currently hearing a case related to the SI Recruitment Exam 2021.

In light of this, the court instructed the Police headquarters to halt all training and postings for SIs and Police Constables (PCs) selected in the recruitment process.

According to the DGP's order, all trainee SIs and PCs must remain at their respective district or battalion headquarters without performing any duties or undergoing training until further notice.

Measures will be put in place to ensure their attendance at the headquarters.

On November 18, the Rajasthan High Court prohibited the posting of selected candidates from the SI Recruitment Exam 2021.

Despite this, the state government proceeded with postings for trainee SIs.

However, one trainee SI was suspended after being held in Special Operations Group (SOG) custody for more than 48 hours.

After the state government's response on January 9, the High Court imposed a complete ban on training and postings related to recruitment.

The SI recruitment examination faced allegations of malpractice, including a leaked question paper and the use of dummy candidates during the test.

Investigations by the SOG uncovered that several candidates secured jobs through fraudulent means.

Around 50 trainee SIs have been arrested till now, with 25 of them granted bail by the High Court.

The High Court banned the posting and training of trainee SIs on Thursday as the state government said that it cannot cancel the SI Recruitment Examination-2021 while submitting its reply in the Rajasthan High Court (Jaipur bench) on Thursday (January 9).

The matter was heard in the court of Justice Sameer Jain.

The court has now banned any training and posting in this recruitment.

The next date of court hearing on the matter will take place on February 10.

Earlier, the Additional Advocate General of the Rajasthan government, Vigyan Shah, submitted a reply in the court.

"We have caught the people involved in the paper leak and have also suspended about 40 trainee SIs who were dummy candidates and copied the examination. At present, the recruitment cannot be cancelled."

On the reply of the state government, Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena said that the head of the state government must be asked in this matter as only the Chief Minister has the right to reject the decision of the committee.

