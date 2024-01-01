Rajasthan DGP releases police priorities for 2024

Jaipur, Jan 1 The Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, U.R. Sahu, on Monday released police priorities in two categories for 2024. Of these, six are crime-related priorities, while three are administrative priorities.

At the beginning of every year, Rajasthan Police set the priorities for the force. After this, the police department works throughout the year keeping these priorities in mind.

The guidelines will be issued to all range, district and unit police officers to work keeping in mind these priorities.

The priorities for 2024 include effective preventive action and strict legal action against organised crime groups, gangsters, copycat gangs and hardcore criminals; planned and effective action for the safety of women, children, elderly and weaker sections; to prevent cyber crimes, to provide technical resources to the police officers/employees by providing proper training and to fully operationalise the units formed for this purpose and to make the general public aware and alert about cyber crimes; to reduce road accidents by better management of traffic and timely hearing of reports/complaints and continuous efforts for resolution within legal limits.

The other priorities include increasing cooperation and participation between the police and the public by establishing coordination and positive relations with the people, and improving the image of the police.

The administrative priorities include new construction and timely repair, maintenance, cleanliness and beautification of police offices, police stations etc.; conducting various programmess for health promotion and welfare of police personnel and their families; and time-bound complete digitisation of records related to administrative and personnel management.

