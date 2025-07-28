Rajasthan digital arrest scam: Key associate who duped 75-year-old of Rs 23.56 lakh arrested from Goa

Jaipur, July 28 In a significant breakthrough, Rajasthan’s Cyber Crime Police Station has arrested a key accused in a high-profile digital arrest scam from Goa.

The scam involved duping a 75-year-old Jaipur resident of Rs 23.56 lakh by posing as fake police and CBI officers.

Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Shantanu Kumar Singh informed that the victim had filed a complaint on May 27, alleging that he was threatened with "digital arrest" over a phone call by impostors pretending to be law enforcement officers.

Under duress, the elderly man transferred Rs 23.56 lakh to the fraudsters.

Following swift action, the Cyber Crime team registered a case and initiated an investigation. During the initial probe, six individuals were arrested - Suresh Kumar, Prahlad Kumawat, Omprakash, Bhupesh, Vasul, and Sunny Kumar.

One of the arrested accused, Sunny Kumar, revealed the involvement of another associate, Rehan Makandar, in the scam.

Acting on this lead, a special cybercrime team was dispatched to Goa under the direction of SP Singh.

After sustained efforts, the team successfully apprehended 23-year-old Rehan Makandar, a resident of Ponda, Goa. He was brought to Jaipur on transit remand and is currently being interrogated in connection with the case.

During questioning, Rehan confessed to being involved in the buying and selling of USDT (a cryptocurrency) along with Sunny Kumar and others.

This disclosure indicates that the gang may have been using cryptocurrency to launder or transfer the defrauded money.

The police are now thoroughly investigating this digital finance angle to uncover the full extent of the racket and trace the money trail.

SP Shantanu Kumar Singh stated that further arrests are likely, and efforts are being made to dismantle the entire cyber fraud network.

