Rajasthan: Doctor, among two arrested in Kotputli; drug consignment seized

Jaipur, Sep 9 In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Rajasthan Crime Branch, in coordination with Kotputli Police, arrested two accused, including a doctor and seized a huge quantity of narcotic capsules and syrups.

The recovered stock, weighing over 29 kg, includes capsules like Proxyco-SPAS, Proxiohm-SPAS, Symdex-Plus, Proximex-SPAS, Anrex, and Antop syrup. The operation was carried out under the directions of ADG Crime Dinesh MN and the supervision of DIG Deepak Bhargava and ASP Siddhant Sharma.

A special team led by Inspector Ram Singh Nathawat, with members Devendra Singh, Head Constable Mahavir Singh, Constable Jitendra Singh and Hemant Sharma, received a tip-off about illegal drug sales in Kotputli.

Acting on intelligence, the police raided a grocery shop near the blacksmith camp in Transport Nagar, Kotputli, on the evening of September 8.

The shop, run by Manoj Kumar Jat (35), son of Lila Ram, was found stocked with Proxyco-SPAS capsules. On further questioning, Manoj revealed additional stock in a warehouse behind the shop. Police recovered 48,576 capsules from both locations. Drug Control Officers Mukesh Chaudhary and Lata Bharti were present during the seizure.

During interrogation, Manoj disclosed that the consignment belonged to Dr. Avinash Sharma (39), son of Suresh Kumar, who runs a clinic on the highway. Acting swiftly, police raided the clinic and recovered 1,240 narcotic capsules and 14 bottles of syrup.

In total, 49,816 capsules and 14 syrup bottles, weighing 29.389 kg, were seized. Both accused have been booked under Sections 8/21 and 8/22 of the NDPS Act, while Sharma has also been charged under Section 8/29 for supplying the drugs.

The seized drugs have been sealed and deposited in the maalkhana for further investigation. Police believe the arrests will help expose a wider network involved in illegal drug trafficking.

The operation saw active participation from Kotputli SHO Rajesh Kumar Sharma and his team, along with members of DST Kotputli-Baharod.

Constable Devendra Singh played a key role, supported by HC Hemant Sharma, Constable Sohan Yadav, and several others under the leadership of Inspector Nathawat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor