Rajasthan draws on cultural roots to drive environment conservation: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 18 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that the state government has drawn inspiration from India's age-old tradition of reverence for nature while framing its policies and public campaigns. He called upon citizens to take personal responsibility for environmental protection and work collectively to make Rajasthan a leader in both development and environmental conservation, ensuring a secure future for coming generations.

Addressing the Hariyalo Rajasthan Environment Conclave in Jaipur, CM Sharma said that environmental conservation has always been an integral part of Indian culture.

"We worship rivers, mountains, trees, the earth and the sun because the continuity of life depends on the protection of nature," he said, citing the historic Khejarli sacrifice of Rajasthan as a shining example of environmental conservation.

Highlighting challenges such as climate change, air pollution and water scarcity, the Chief Minister said the state government has transformed environmental protection into a people’s movement. Through the Vande Ganga Water Conservation Public Campaign, activities such as rejuvenation of traditional water sources, rainwater harvesting and cleaning of water bodies are being carried out with active public participation.

Under the Karmabhoomi se Matribhoomi campaign, more than 14,000 groundwater harvesting structures have been constructed with the support of non-resident Rajasthanis.

He added that under the Hariyalo Rajasthan campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" initiative, around 20 crore saplings have been planted in the last two years. Sharma said the Green Budget reflects the government’s strong commitment to addressing climate change.

A Centre of Excellence is being established to promote the Climate Action Plan-2030 and clean and green technologies. To tackle air pollution, continuous air quality monitoring centres, including mobile monitoring vans, have been deployed across the state for real-time monitoring.

The Chief Minister said the state has introduced the Circular Economy Incentive Scheme-2025.

Authorised units are operational for the safe disposal of e-waste, plastic waste and battery waste. Public awareness against single-use plastic is being promoted, along with plastic collection through reverse vending machines.

He said the government is committed to developing Rajasthan as a green innovation hub.

CM Sharma noted that Rajasthan is making rapid progress in clean and renewable energy and currently ranks first in the country with a solar power generation capacity of 22,860 MW.

Under the Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Yojana, 2,272 MW of solar capacity has been installed, enabling farmers in 22 districts to receive electricity during daytime hours and reducing dependence on coal-based power.

The Chief Minister said that during its two-year tenure, the state government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for electricity and water availability, as well as for the welfare of women, youth, farmers and labourers.

Water availability is being strengthened through projects such as the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, Indira Gandhi Canal, Dewas Project, Mahi Dam and Som-Kamla-Amba.

He said around 92,000 appointments have been made to provide employment to youth, while recruitment is underway for over 1.53 lakh posts. He added that Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, with ground-breaking ceremonies already held for projects worth more than Rs 8 lakh crore.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said that under the Chief Minister's leadership, Rajasthan has undertaken historic initiatives in environmental protection. He noted improvements in groundwater levels and an increase in forest cover, stressing that environmental protection is a collective responsibility of society.

During the conclave, the Chief Minister released the 'My Life - Sustainable Lifestyle for Environment' poster. Short films highlighting the state government’s achievements over the past two years were also screened. Earlier, CM Sharma visited the exhibition.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Arijit Banerjee, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Environment and Climate Change) Anand Kumar, Chairman of Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Alok Gupta, Member Secretary Kapil Chandrawal, along with environmentalists, experts and industry representatives, were present on the occasion.

