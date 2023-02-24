Rajasthan: Driver removed after video of ambulance transporting footwear goes viral

An ambulance driver with Dausa Government Hospital was removed from duty after a video went viral on social media showing the vehicle transporting footwear from Jaipur to Dausa.

Speaking toon Thursday, the principal medical officer (PMO) of Dausa Government Hospital, Dr. Shivram Meena, confirmed that the ambulance driver, who was appointed by an NGO, has already been removed while a panel has been put together to probe the matter.

Meena told ANI, "We have removed the ambulance driver, who was appointed by an NGO. We have also formed a committee to investigate the matter. Action will be taken once the committee submits its report."

"If necessary, a case will be registered under relevant sections against the accused. This is a serious matter. It was brought to my notice this (Thursday) morning. I assure a proper inquiry into the matter," Meena added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor