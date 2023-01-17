Rajasthan Dy CM Pilot seeks strict probe into paper leak

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday sought a strict investigation into the paper leak.

Questioning the paper leak of recruitment exams in Rajasthan, Pilot said in a press interaction., "I am saddened and in anguish when I get to know of such incidents. Repeated paper leaks compromise the future of the youth. It doesn't matter who the criminal is, a strict investigation should be conducted to stop such recurring paper leaks."

He said, "Dreams of lakhs of youth should not shatter like this. So many aspirants prepare for competitive exams with hard work and due to paper leaks, such exams are then cancelled. Their morale breaks down due to which they are always disappointed in the system, which is worrying."

While speaking about Congress in the state, he suggested, "In many Congress-led states, the government is repeated for the next terms but in Rajasthan, the government is changed every 5 years. Congress couldn't repeat its government here. We'll try to repeat the Congress government in Rajasthan for which the Congress high command and leadership have given their suggestions and we are making all our efforts in that direction."

While addressing the press, Pilot alleged that the central government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is biased towards the states led by BJP.

"The facilities and the help that should be given to all those non-BJP states are not given. Be it the loan waiver for farmers or the urea given to them, in all the matters, the Centre has biased behaviour", added Pilot.

Rejecting the claims of factionalism in the state government, he stated, "Rajasthan doesn't have any 'groupism' and we are looking forward to contesting the upcoming elections unitedly. We'll work on all the suggestions made by the high command and form the government at both the Centre and the state."

( With inputs from ANI )

