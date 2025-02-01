Rajasthan Dy CM terms Union Budget 2025 as ‘game changer’

Jaipur, Feb 1 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister termed the Union Budget 2025 as the ‘game changer’ for inclusive growth on Saturday.

She said that the budget focuses on empowering farmers, the poor, women and youth while accelerating infrastructure development.

The budget, she said, perfectly captures Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' initiative and also brings about all-round development and proactively promotes industry and tourism.

She emphasised that the decision to exempt annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax will offer substantial relief to the common man. Moreover, it would result in higher disposable income for the middle class, thereby increasing consumption expenditure and boosting domestic demand.

She said that the out-of-the-box decision to develop tourism destinations in partnership with the state governments will give a huge boost to the sector.

Elaborating further, she highlighted the expansion of the ‘Jal Jeevan’ scheme until 2028, emphasising that it will accelerate drinking water facilities across the country. She also praised the MSME scheme, which has been aptly called a ‘second engine of growth’ in the budget announcement.

Highlighting rural-focused measures, the Deputy Chief Minister welcomed the expansion of Kisan Credit Card’s limits to Rs 5 lakh, saying that the launch of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi’ scheme will give a significant boost to the agriculture sector and increase agricultural income for our ‘Annadatas’.

She added that starting 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools, as well as the ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak’ scheme will further strengthen the education sector.

She said that the new scheme announced for first-time entrepreneurs, with a focus on women and the multi-sectoral ‘Rural Prosperity and Resilience’ programme to ensure financial independence for rural women is proof of the government’s commitment towards empowerment of ‘Nari Shakti’.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the budget's focus on electricity distribution reforms and augmentation of intra-state transmission capacity. She noted that this initiative will significantly benefit Rajasthan by improving the capacity of the state's electricity companies.

She further noted that the decision to double the loan guarantee will provide a significant boost to startups, creating new opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

She also welcomed the tax slab relief for senior citizens, stating that it will offer much-needed financial ease and security.

