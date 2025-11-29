Rajasthan Education dept issues order to celebrate Dec 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas'

Jaipur, Nov 29 The Rajasthan Education Department, on Saturday, issued a directive to mark December 6, the date associated with the demolition of the Babri Masjid, as 'Shaurya Diwas' across all government and private schools in the state.

The move, instructed by the State Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, has led the Directorate of Secondary Education to circulate formal orders outlining activities to be conducted in schools on the day.

According to the circular, educational and cultural programmes will be organised to promote what the department describes as nationalism, patriotism, bravery, cultural pride, and unity among students and staff.

Schools have been asked to conduct essay and speech competitions on the Ram Mandir movement and the significance of Indian culture, as well as organise painting and poster-making events themed around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Additional activities include patriotic song recitations, folk dance performances, street plays based on historical or mythological events, and exhibitions showcasing photographs and literature related to the Ram Temple construction and other events described as significant acts of bravery in Indian history.

The order further instructs schools to conduct mass Surya Namaskar sessions, additional yoga exercises, and a special prayer assembly beginning with bhajans and aarti dedicated to Lord Ram.

Schools have also been encouraged to take out campus-based Shaurya Yatras and awareness marches.

The department has suggested inviting Army personnel, historians, and social workers to speak to students about nationalism, bravery, and the Ram Mandir movement.

Defending the state government's decision, Minister Dilawar said that the celebration would inspire students by allowing them to learn about what he described as the pride and cultural foundation of Indian civilisation.

According to Minister Dilawar, Lord Ram is an ideal figure in Indian heritage, and understanding the Ram Mandir movement would strengthen patriotic values and national unity among young citizens.

He added that the initiative reflects cultural pride and aligns with the values of the nation.

The directive has already sparked discussion in academic and political circles, given the sensitive historical and religious context of December 6.

However, the state government said that the observance will educate and motivate students and encourage them to connect with cultural and national identity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor