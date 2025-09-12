Rajasthan: Education Minister orders dismissal of teacher accused of molesting minor girl

Jaipur, Sep 12 Rajasthan’s Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar on Friday ordered the immediate dismissal of a contractual teacher accused of molesting a minor schoolgirl in Dholpur.

He has also instructed the police to arrest the accused and ensure strict legal action. The matter came to light when the victim’s family met the minister at his residence in Jaipur and narrated the ordeal.

Acting swiftly, Dilawar directed Director of Primary Education, Sitaram Jat, to terminate the accused from service without delay. He also asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police to personally monitor the case and take immediate steps to arrest the culprit.

According to the complaint, the victim, a Class 7 student of Upper Primary Kids Public School, Barauli, attended tuition classes in the evening with the accused teacher, Rajendra Sharma, son of Yadaram Choubey.

On August 4, at around 5 p.m., Sharma allegedly molested the girl and threatened her not to disclose the incident to her family.

Terrified, the minor returned home in tears and revealed the incident to her mother. The family subsequently lodged a complaint at Sarmathura police station in Dholpur.

However, even after more than a month, no police action was taken against the accused. Shockingly, the family alleged that the teacher later admitted his misconduct before the village panchayat, apologized at the victim’s house, and a video of this confession exists.

Despite this, the accused continued working both as a contractual teacher in a government school and as the operator of a private school. The minister expressed displeasure over the inaction of local authorities and said such negligence will not be tolerated.

“No person accused of such crimes deserves to remain in service. The government has zero tolerance towards crimes against children and women,” Dilawar said.

The state government’s intervention is expected to intensify pressure on the police to take swift action in the case.

The minister reiterated that strong steps will be taken to ensure justice for the victim and to set an example that such incidents will not be ignored in Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor