Rajasthan: Fake note gang busted in Jodhpur, two arrested

Jaipur, April 30 Rajasthan Police have busted a fake currency racket operating out of a rented room in Jodhpur, an official said.

The official said that the gang was printing counterfeit Rs 500 notes and selling fake currency worth Rs 10 lakh in return for Rs 2 lakh.

He said that the accused have been taken into custody.

DCP Alok Srivastava said that the police had been tracking the gang’s activities for a considerable period.

“Acting on intelligence, a raid was carried out on Tuesday night at Mandore Krishi Upaj Mandi. Two individuals from Nagaur, identified as Shravan Vyas (28) of Panchaudi and Babulal Prajapat (40) of Bhavnda, were arrested with counterfeit currency worth Rs 7.5 lakh,” he said.

He said that the accused had set up their operation above a shop in the market area, where they had installed equipment, including a colour printer, scanner, paper cutter, and computer system for printing the fake notes.

“We have also seized bundles of ready-to-circulate counterfeit Rs 500 notes along with packaging materials,” he said.

He added that the investigations revealed that the duo was targeting large-scale buyers, potentially businessmen, offering counterfeit notes worth Rs 10 lakh in exchange for genuine currency worth Rs 2 lakh.

He said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed the existence of another rented premises in the Balsamand Magji valley area.

“We took them to the second location for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to uncover the wider network involved in the production and distribution of fake currency,” he said.

He said that authorities are focusing on identifying and apprehending those who purchased the counterfeit notes and circulated them in the market.

