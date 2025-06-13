Rajasthan Family’s Last Selfie Before Ahmedabad Plane Crash Goes Viral, Captures Final Moments

A tragic chapter unfolded in India's aviation history on Thursday with the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, one of the deadliest the country has witnessed. Among the nearly all-fatal casualties, one heartbreaking story stood out – that of a family of five from Rajasthan’s Banswara city, who were en route to London to begin a new life.

Dr. Kaumi Vyas, her husband Pratik Joshi, and their three children – Miraya, and twin boys Pradyut and Nakul – boarded the ill-fated flight with dreams of reuniting as a family in London, where Pratik had been working. What began as a journey filled with hope ended in unspeakable loss.

Just before takeoff, Pratik Joshi captured a family selfie – a moment of joy now frozen in time. In the photo, all five are seen smiling, unaware of the tragedy that lay ahead. Dr. Kaumi Vyas had shared the image on social media as the family boarded the flight, a snapshot of anticipation and togetherness.

According to PTI, Dr. Kaumi Vyas was a dedicated doctor at a private hospital, while her husband Pratik Joshi had been working in London. He had returned to India to bring his family with him, finally reuniting to settle down permanently overseas. Their journey to a new beginning was cut short in an instant. The death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash has risen to 297. Of the 242 people on board the aircraft, 241 have been confirmed dead, with only one passenger surviving the tragedy. Among the deceased, 229 were passengers and 12 were crew members. In addition, the plane crashed into the hostel of a medical college, killing 56 people present there at the time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Ahmedabad and visited the crash site. He also met the injured undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in the city before holding a meeting with officials and government representatives to review the ongoing relief operations at the crash site in Meghani Nagar.