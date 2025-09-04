Rajasthan farmer murder: Police fire tear gas to disperse crowd in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Sep 4 Police in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer resorted to tear gas shells and baton charge after a crowd pelted stones on its personnel on Thursday in Dangri village, Fatehgarh subdivision, following the brutal murder of a farmer, which led to widespread unrest in the area.

The situation escalated when villagers clashed with police, forcing police personnel to resort to the baton charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The unrest began after 50-year-old Khet Singh, a farmer from Sumel village, was attacked with a sharp weapon late on the night of September 2 while sleeping in his field.

Severely injured, he lay unattended through the night until nearby farmers discovered him the next morning and rushed him to Fatehgarh hospital.

Referred to Barmer in critical condition, Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As per locals, Singh had earlier stopped a group of men from hunting deer, which allegedly led to the fatal attack. The murder sparked outrage across Dangri, with villagers shutting shops on Wednesday in protest.

Fearing escalation, District Collector Pratap Singh and SP Abhishek Shivhare reached the village, where a heavy police force was deployed. Barricades were set up, and villagers were urged to stay indoors. However, by Thursday, BJP leaders, including District President Dalpat Ram Meghwal, former MLA Sang Singh Bhati, and Swaroop Singh Khara, joined the protests.

Khara demanded the demolition of the accused’s houses and a religious structure allegedly built on government land, warning the administration of direct action if demands were not met by 4 pm. As crowds gathered, some tried to storm the village, leading to stone pelting at police vehicles.

Police retaliated with baton charge and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the incident, stating that such crimes have no place in democracy and assuring strict action against the culprits. He promised justice for the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in Dangri, with additional forces deployed to prevent further violence.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor