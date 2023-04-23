Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Udaipur, no casualties

Published: April 23, 2023 03:16 AM

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 : A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Gulab Bagh area in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Saturday night, the officials said.

After the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, they said.

No casualties have been reported, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

