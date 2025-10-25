Rajasthan: Five employees affected as gas leaks at Rawatbhata Heavy Water Plant

Jaipur, Oct 25 A hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) gas leak at the Rawatbhata Heavy Water Plant on Saturday left five employees affected, including one departmental employee and four contract workers.

Of them, two have been referred to Kota for advanced medical treatment, while three are receiving care at the Nuclear Power Plant Hospital.

According to General Manager P. Satish, the incident occurred while employees were working in the field. All affected workers were immediately shifted to the hospital.

Contract worker Dharmendra Lohar, son of Mohan Lohar from Bhainsrodgarh, is reported to be in critical condition and has been referred to Kota Hospital.

Upon learning of the incident, DSP Kamal Prasad Meena, Tehsildar Vivek Garasiya, Police Station Officer Raisal Singh, and other officials reached the site.

Authorities confirmed that the situation is now under control, though the exact cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.

SDM Kriti Vyas stated, “I spoke with the General Manager, who informed me that two people were injured and are undergoing treatment.”

Meanwhile, a soldier posted at Tower No. 11 reportedly suffered eye irritation and swelling due to exposure.

Hydrogen sulfide is a highly toxic and flammable gas. Even at low concentrations, it can cause eye irritation, respiratory distress, nausea, and vomiting. Prolonged or high-level exposure can lead to unconsciousness or death.

Following the incident, the local residents and plant employees have demanded a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the plant administration or district authorities.

Further investigations were in progress till the time of filing of this report.

