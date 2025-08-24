Rajasthan Floods: NDRF Jawans Rescue Colleague After Vehicle Overturns in Sawai Madhopur

Heavy rains and floods have created a grim situation across eight districts of Rajasthan, with Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Tonk, and Bundi among the worst affected. In Sawai Madhopur, more than 30 villages are underwater, leaving thousands cut off from the main city. Over one lakh people have been impacted as highways and roads connecting Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh remain submerged. The administration has deployed SDRF, NDRF, and Army units to intensify relief and rescue efforts. However, amid the ongoing operations, an unfortunate accident involving an NDRF team highlighted the extreme risks faced by rescuers on the ground.

On Saturday, an NDRF team traveling by tractor-trolley to reach flood-affected villages in Sawai Madhopur met with a major accident. The vehicle suddenly lost balance, overturned, and fell into a roadside ditch while carrying the rescue personnel. Despite being in a life-threatening situation themselves, the NDRF jawans showed remarkable courage and presence of mind. They managed to safely pull out one of their fellow team members who was stuck. Thankfully, there were no casualties in the accident, although several jawans sustained minor injuries. The incident has underlined the severe challenges faced by rescue forces in adverse weather.

सवाई माधोपुर में SDRF टीम खुद की रक्षा करती हुई।



पानी अत्यधिक मात्रा में आ रहा है, राजस्थान मे विविधताओं की कोई कमी नहीं, कई 200MM बारिश तो कहीं 40° डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज हो रहा है।



राजस्थान में इस तरीके की कई विविधताओं में एकता है। pic.twitter.com/JKOlHmSvXK — Radhe Meena (@Radhemahwa) August 23, 2025

Also Read: Afghanistan unveil Rashid-led 17-strong squad for Asia Cup

Meanwhile, relief operations in Sawai Madhopur continue under difficult conditions. Torrential rainfall for the second consecutive day has worsened the crisis, with water levels rising in rivers and streams. The overflowing Lathiya stream at the district headquarters created another alarming incident when a car carrying a driver and two women got stuck in the powerful currents. Local residents rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the passengers after a tough struggle, later pulling the vehicle out with the help of a tractor. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged areas, and cooperate with ongoing rescue missions.