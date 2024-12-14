Rajasthan Forum protests neglect of local artists at ‘Rising Summit’

Jaipur, Dec 14 The Rajasthan Forum has expressed deep resentment over the exclusion of Rajasthan-origin artists from the recently organised three-day Rising Rajasthan Summit.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Forum President and Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, also a Grammy Award winner, termed it ‘regrettable’.

The Rajasthan Forum, comprising 34 distinguished artist members—including 12 Padma awardees—has been committed to promoting the art and culture of the state for over a decade.

Raising concerns, the Forum questioned the lack of representation for Rajasthan's artists in such a significant event. It noted that key cultural traditions like Dhrupad music, Kathak dance, and folk art were conspicuously absent, as was any performance featuring the Mohan Veena, an instrument invented by Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

In his letter, Pandit Bhatt lamented the absence of consultation with Rajasthan Forum, a leading cultural organisation in the state, during the planning of the event’s cultural programmes. He highlighted the Forum's roster of eminent artists, which includes Padma awardees like Devendra Jhajharia, Anwar Khan Manganihar, Gulabo Sapera, Ram Kishore Chhipa, S. Shakir Ali, Tilak Gitai, Munna Master and C.P. Dewal. Prominent cultural personalities like Ila Arun, Prerna Shrimali, Apurvi Chandela, Nand Bhardwaj, and Apra Kuchhal are also part of the organisation.

The Forum has urged the state government to involve Rajasthan Forum in future cultural events to ensure that the state’s rich art and heritage receive the platform they deserve. It emphasised that such collaborations would enhance the relevance and appeal of these programmes.

In its appeal, Rajasthan Forum also stressed the importance of honouring the state’s folk art and artists by giving them opportunities to represent Rajasthan on national and international stages.

Eminent culturist and founder of Rajasthan Forum, Sundeep Bhutoria had also raised this issue recently during Rising Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor