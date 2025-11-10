Rajasthan: Foundation stone for Rs 20,000 crore development projects to be laid in December

Jaipur, Nov 10 To mark the completion of two years of the Rajasthan-led BJP government, the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore will be laid in December.

These projects will span key sectors, including water, electricity, roads, health, education, rural development, and urban infrastructure, promising to usher in a new era of growth and progress in every region of the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while reviewing these upcoming projects, issued firm directives to officials to ensure timely completion with the highest quality standards.

He emphasised that the real success of development lies not merely in statistics but in visible improvements in people's lives.

"Development work should not only be visible in numbers but also in the form of better living standards for citizens," he said.

The Chief Minister also clarified that transparency, quality, and accountability must remain top priorities in the execution of every project.

The tender process for many of these projects is already in its final stages, paving the way for work to commence soon.

The Chief Minister made it clear that unnecessary delays will not be tolerated, underscoring his administration's focus on efficiency and integrity.

The Rs 20,000-crore projects are set to become milestones in Rajasthan's developmental journey, covering major schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, expansion of rural roads, strengthening of the power distribution network, upgradation of educational institutions, expansion of medical facilities, and urban development initiatives.

Chief Minister Sharma reaffirmed his government's vision, saying, "The overall development of the state is our top priority. We are committed to bringing the light of progress to every village, every neighbourhood, and every family. The laying of these foundation stones signifies that our government's promises are not just words on paper -- they are being rapidly turned into reality on the ground."

