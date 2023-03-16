Rajasthan: Four Australian tourists test Covid-19 positive

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 : Four foriegn tourists including a woman who came to visit Rajasthan from Australia were on Wednesday tested positive for CVovid-19 infection, officials said on Thursday.

Rajasthan University for Health Sciences (RUHS) Vice Chancellor Dr Sudhir Bhandari said, "Australian were staying at a hotel in Sawai Madhopur, and were brought to Jaipur where they were found positive for Covid-19 infection. Have been admitted to RUHS hospital and they got admitted on Wednesday night".

"The condition of three tourists is normal, while the fourth has cold," RUHS VC Dr Sudhir Bhandair said.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the States and Union Territories. Bhushan flagged that the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some States is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed.

"Despite the low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Bhushan said in his letter.

Recently multiple states in India are registering a rise in Covid 19 cases.

A total of 90 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat on Tuesday as per a press release shared by the Gujarat Information Department on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh logged 28 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

