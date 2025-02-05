Rajasthan: Four cyber fraudsters arrested for sextortion and job scam

Jaipur, Feb 5 Rajasthan Police have arrested four cyber fraudsters in separate operations on charges of sextortion and job scam and also seized mobile phones used in these crimes.

The accused were involved in sextortion and fraudulent job offers. According to SP Sanjeev Nain, a special campaign against cyber fraud is underway in the district. To ensure its success, a dedicated team has been formed under ASP Tejpal Singh and DSP Traffic Mukesh Chaudhary.

As part of the operation, SHO Laxmangarh Neki Ram and his team raided Teliyawas Tan Maujpur village on January 30, arresting Sabir Khan and Sahil Khan.

The police seized two mobile phones, a Bolero car, and a bike, while three other suspects managed to escape. These fraudsters used fake SIM cards and mobile phones to deceive victims on social media, create explicit videos, and blackmail them.

However, the absconding suspects Barish Mev (21), Abbas Mev (35), and Mubarak Mev (19) were later apprehended from Teliya Ka Bas, Laxmangarh.

In another operation, SHO Govindgarh Bane Singh and his team raided Indpur village using intelligence and technical surveillance, arresting Jafaru Mev (27). The accused was involved in deceiving people by offering fake job opportunities for pen and pencil packing on social media. An Android mobile phone was recovered from him. The police are continuing their efforts to crack down on cyber fraud and bring perpetrators to justice, said SP Nain.

