Rajasthan: Four Women Killed, 13 Injured in Road Accident in Bharatpur

Four women lost their lives, and 13 others sustained injuries in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, following a collision between a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and a trailer truck on Friday, as confirmed by the police. The tragic incident took place on the Halaina Mahua Highway while the UP Transport bus was en route from Aligarh to Jaipur.

Sub Inspector Brijendra Singh said that the bus rammed into the trailer truck moving ahead, killing four women and injuring 13 others.

The injured people were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, with eight of them being further referred to a medical facility in Bharatpur for additional treatment, stated Singh. He added that the deceased are currently being held in a mortuary, pending post-mortem procedures, which will be carried out upon the arrival of their families.