Rajasthan Fraud News: Businessman Loses ₹12 Crore in Fake Online Trading Scam in Jaipur

Cyber fraud case are seen at rise in Jaipur, recently a major case of fraud involving crores of rupees in the name of online trading has come to light in which gemstone trader in Jaipur was duped of ₹12 crore. 63-year-old businessman, a resident of Adarsh ​​Nagar, has filed a report with the Special Operations Group (SOG) Cyber ​​Crime Police Station.

According Amar Ujala report complaint, on September 25th, the businessman received a WhatsApp message from a girl named Kritika Thakur, which contained a link to a website. After logging in to the website, Kanak Dham Exchange customer service lured him into investing by promising good returns. The businessman initially invested ₹5 lakh on October 7th, after which a profit was shown in his virtual wallet. As his trust grew, he invested a total of ₹6 crore by November 4th, with ₹9.42 crore shown in his wallet.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Fraud: Youth Loses Lifetime Saving After Sharing OTPs With Impersonator

Upon applying for withdrawal on November 7th, customer service pressured him to pay 30% of his income tax. Between November 10th and 24th, another ₹6 crore was collected in the name of taxes and penalties. The Rajasthan Police's Cyber ​​Crime Branch is now investigating this fraud. Vishal Bansal, ADG (SoG), stated that the victim was duped on the pretext of profit on an online platform. He explained that the cyber fraudsters first showed the victim a profit, and then, when the victim requested the profit, they extorted money from him in the name of intake tax and other charges.