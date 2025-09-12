Rajasthan gets Rs 1,121 crore boost from Centre for urban development and education

Jaipur, Sep 12 Rajasthan has received significant financial support from the Central government to accelerate urban development and strengthen school education.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma informed that the Centre has released Rs 541 crore under the Central Finance Commission (Urban) grant and Rs 580 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, giving fresh impetus to two critical sectors of the state.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is moving forward with a clear action plan for the overall development of cities.

He added that along with modern infrastructure in urban areas, the government is committed to fulfilling the main objectives of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to ensure quality and accessible education across Rajasthan.

Sharma highlighted that Rajasthan has been consistently receiving cooperation from the Union Government to strengthen its developmental initiatives.

The financial assistance, he said, will not only enhance the pace of infrastructure projects in urban bodies but also improve learning outcomes, resources, and facilities in schools under the integrated education scheme.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had recently met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

During the meetings, he presented the state’s requirements related to urban development and education and sought timely assistance. The recent allocations are seen as the outcome of these consultations.

The Rs 541 crore Central Finance Commission grant is expected to help urban local bodies expand civic amenities, upgrade infrastructure, and improve service delivery.

Similarly, the Rs 580 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will be utilised to strengthen basic education, promote digital learning, support teacher training, and upgrade facilities in government schools across Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that with continuous support from the Centre, the state government is determined to take rapid strides in providing better civic amenities in cities and ensuring quality education for every child.

He asserted that the financial assistance would play a vital role in realising the vision of a “Developed Rajasthan” in line with the country’s development journey.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor