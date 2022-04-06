Rajasthan Government signs MoU with FHTR to organise Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart

The Department of Tourism of Rajasthan Government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) for organizing the Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart (RDTM) 2022, said an official release.

The MoU was signed between the Director of Tourism, Nishant Jain and the President of FHTR, Apurv Kumar in the presence of Principal Secretary, Tourism, Gayatri Rathore.

Speaking on the occasion, Gayatri Rathore said that the objective of the MoU is to promote Rajasthan as the most favourable tourist destination nationally and informed that the second edition of RDTM will be organized from July 22-24, 2022 at Birla auditorium, Jaipur.

She said "We are very thankful to the FHTR team for joining hands with us. We would like to take domestic tourism to the next level this year. The tourism sector has a huge potential in terms of attracting investments in hospitality and the development of tourist sites."

"Currently tourism sector is contributing 9 per cent of the state GDP and providing employment to about 50 lakh people. With favourable policies being introduced such as Rural Tourism, Film Tourism and Heritage Tourism; the sector will have exponential opportunities," added Gayatri.

Signing the MoU, FHTR President Apurv Kumar said that following a long gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation in collaboration with the State Government is ready to bring back the much-awaited RDTM.

"The Mart will bring hospitality operators from the State of Rajasthan and major operators and influencers of tourism from different states under one roof, through B2B meetings. It will also inform and create awareness among the potential buyers of the particular features of the exhibiting hotel, resorts as well as tour operations in different aspects," he said.

He further added, "The State Government has been generous in providing a very good budget to the tourism and hospitality industry. The tourism sector has also been declared an industry. It has received the benefits of the industry status which was long pending since 1989. This has given a huge boost to tourism", he said.

RDTM is being jointly organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan and FHTR. All the industry associations of Rajasthan like the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Rajasthan (HRAR), Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) and Rajasthan Association of Tour Operations (RATO) will be supporting the event.

RDTM will also receive support from national associations like IATO, ADTAOI, TAAI, TAFI, ATOAI, ICPB and ETAA. This event will prove to be a unique marketing opportunity for hotels, resorts and tour operators to tap into the potential of the Indian domestic tourism market.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor