Rajasthan Governor extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

Jaipur, Sep 17 Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

In his message, the Governor wished the Prime Minister a long, healthy, and prosperous life dedicated to the service of the nation.

Governor Bagde described PM Modi as a visionary leader with a forward-looking mindset, under whose guidance India is rapidly moving on the path of development.

He said that the Prime Minister has worked tirelessly to transform India into a self-reliant, confident, and globally respected nation.

Highlighting PM Modi's mission of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), the Governor expressed confidence that this resolve will pave the way for India to once again take its place as a world leader.

"Prime Minister Modi's determination and farsightedness reflect not just in policy-making but also in execution, which has brought historic changes in governance, economy, infrastructure, and social welfare," the Governor said.

He further added that schemes and initiatives launched under PM Modi's leadership, ranging from rural development to modern infrastructure, digital empowerment to renewable energy expansion, have touched the lives of people in every corner of the country.

Governor Bagde noted that the Prime Minister's vision has not only enhanced India's global standing but has also instilled a sense of pride among every citizen.

On this special occasion, the Governor prayed to God for the Prime Minister's continued good health, long life, and success in his mission to serve the people and lead India towards a bright future.

"PM Modi's resolve for a developed India by 2047 is a goal that resonates with every Indian. With his leadership, dedication, and commitment, the nation is moving ahead confidently towards that vision," Governor Bagde remarked.

With heartfelt wishes, the Governor joined the people of Rajasthan and the entire nation in celebrating the birthday of the Prime Minister, calling it a day to honour his remarkable journey from grassroots service to becoming the "architect of a new India".

