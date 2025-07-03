Rajasthan govt aims to top national milk production charts, announces special schemes

Jaipur, July 3 Aiming to place Rajasthan at the top of the national milk production charts, the state government has announced a series of special welfare initiatives to support dairy farmers, particularly in its border districts.

“We are now focusing on cities along the Gujarat border to ensure that local farmers receive the best possible facilities and do not need to cross into neighbouring states to sell their produce,” officials told IANS.

According to the National Dairy Development Board, Rajasthan currently ranks second in milk production, trailing behind Uttar Pradesh. In 2024, UP produced 38 million metric tonnes of milk, while Rajasthan produced 34 million metric tonnes.

“The gap is narrow, and we are determined to close it,” an official added.

A key step in this direction is the introduction of a major welfare scheme for dairy farmers in the border districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Barmer, and Raniwara (Jalore).

The initiative targets over 20,000 registered milk-producing cattle farmers, aiming to enhance infrastructure, raise incomes, and improve social and health security for rural producers.

As part of the plan, the Rajasthan Co-operative Dairy Federation (RCDF), under the direction of the State Minister of State Joraram Kumawat, has been instructed to implement several support measures.

One of the scheme's highlights is an additional bonus of Rs 2 per litre under the Border State Policy, on top of the existing Rs 5 per litre incentive provided through the Chief Minister Milk Producer Sambal Yojana. Currently, the dairy unions in these districts collect around 1.75 lakh kg of milk daily.

The new measures are expected to directly benefit 20,786 cattle farmers, including 11,447 in Udaipur, 5,160 in Raniwara-Jalore, 2,226 in Barmer, and 1,953 in Banswara. In addition to income support, the scheme includes affordable health and accident insurance.

For just Rs 370, 10 per cent of the total premium, up to four family members of each registered cattle-rearing farmer will be covered under a health insurance plan worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

An accident insurance policy worth Rs 5 lakh will also be available at a nominal premium of Rs 14. In case of accidental death, the family will receive Rs 5 lakh; for permanent disability, Rs 2.5 lakh. The remaining 90 per cent of the premium will be borne by the RCDF and the respective milk union.

In a socially inclusive move, the RCDF will also offer marriage assistance for the daughters of registered farmers. Under this provision, the government will provide Rs 21,000 as part of the traditional 'Mayra' during the daughter’s wedding. This step not only offers financial aid but also promotes gender equity, discourages child marriage, and strengthens the rural social fabric.

To encourage sustainable energy use, the scheme will support the installation of Flexi Biogas Plants in the homes of registered dairy farmers. Each unit, costing approximately Rs 37,000, will come with a subsidy of Rs 29,000. These biogas units can generate fuel equivalent to two LPG cylinders per month, helping reduce household fuel expenses and encouraging eco-friendly practices.

To further boost profitability, each district dairy union will appoint a qualified marketing consultant, whose salary and operational expenses will be covered by RCDF. This initiative is intended to enhance market reach and revenue for the unions. Additionally, payments for milk procurement will now be transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts, eliminating intermediary committees and ensuring greater transparency.

The scheme also includes upgrades to milk processing plants across all four districts, with funding sourced from RCDF’s rehabilitation fund. With this comprehensive action plan, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the livelihoods of dairy farmers in Rajasthan’s border regions and positioning the state as a leader in the country’s dairy sector, officials said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor