Rajasthan govt announces major recruitment drive, one lakh vacancies to be filled

Jaipur, Jan 12 In a major boost for job aspirants, the Rajasthan government has released a comprehensive recruitment calendar for one lakh government vacancies to be filled throughout the year.

The calendar clearly outlines department-wise vacancies, the number of posts, and the months in which examinations will be conducted, bringing long-awaited clarity and transparency to the recruitment process.

Releasing the calendar, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the initiative is aimed at helping youth plan their preparation with confidence.

“To shape the future of our youth, we have released a year-long recruitment calendar for one lakh vacancies. This will inform candidates about notifications, application timelines, examination schedules, result declarations, and appointment letters in advance,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that the government is committed to conducting examinations on time and without delays, ensuring fairness and transparency at every stage.

According to the recruitment calendar, government job examinations will be conducted throughout the year for posts in education, police, medical services, engineering, agriculture, electricity, water resources, statistics, IT, and administrative departments.

Key recruitments include teachers at various levels, police constables and sub-inspectors, junior and assistant engineers, medical officers, nursing staff, and paramedical posts, clerks, laboratory assistants, and technical staff, agriculture supervisors and development officers and posts in water resources, energy, and statistics departments.

The calendar also specifies exam months ranging from January to December, allowing candidates sufficient time to prepare without uncertainty.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sharma also released the Rajasthan Youth Policy-2026, aimed at expanding opportunities for youth through education, skill development, and participation in governance.

Under the Rajasthan Employment Policy-2026, the state government targets the creation of 15 lakh employment opportunities by March 2029 through employment generation and entrepreneurship promotion.

The Chief Minister’s Youth Self-Employment Scheme was also launched, under which one lakh youth will receive interest-free loans to establish micro-enterprises.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor