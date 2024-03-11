Rajasthan govt announces Rs 5L ex-gratia to kin of minor who died in Kota accident

Jaipur, March 11 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the child, who died due to electrocution during a procession being taken out on Mahashivratri in Kota.

He also announced an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured referred to Jaipur for treatment.

Instructions have been given to provide an assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the injured undergoing treatment.

Expressing grief over this heart-wrenching incident, the Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

One of the 16 children, who sustained burn injuries during electrocution, died in Jaipur while undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Shagun Nayak, 13, a class 6 student who had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries in the accident that took place on Friday.

Shagun was undergoing treatment in the burn ward and died during treatment on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The family of the deceased child left for Kota on Sunday morning with Shagun's body.

