Rajasthan govt announces special discounts for soldiers and ‘Veeranganas’

Jaipur, May 19 The Rajasthan government has announced special discounts for soldiers, ‘Gaurav Senanis’, and ‘Veeranganas’ at all hotels and guest houses operated by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).

This initiative is a tribute to the unwavering bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces and their families and aims to preserve their legacy in the collective memory of the nation.

Under the new policy, soldiers and ‘Gaurav Senanis’ will receive a 25 per cent discount while ‘Veeranganas’ (war widows) will be entitled to a 50 per cent discount.

According to officials from the Tourism Department, the discount has been implemented with immediate effect. Beneficiaries can avail of the concession by presenting valid identity cards or relevant official documents.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari called the move a “small but powerful step” in recognising the immense contributions and sacrifices made by the armed forces.

“This initiative is more than just a financial concession — it is a symbolic gesture to show that the state stands in eternal gratitude to those who protect our borders and to the families who have lost their heroes,” she said.

She claimed that the double-engine government is committed to honouring those who serve and safeguard the nation.

The timing of this announcement is particularly significant, coming shortly after the success of Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian Army in response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist activity along the border.

The operation showcased extraordinary courage and strategic precision by Indian forces, especially in the Jaisalmer and Bikaner sectors of Rajasthan.

The move by the Rajasthan government aligns with the public’s heightened sense of unity and respect for the military following the operation, reflecting both sensitivity and timeliness.

Officials added that this initiative also offers a unique opportunity for soldiers and their families to connect with Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage and tourism offerings.

This effort not only honours the spirit of service and sacrifice but also encourages the armed forces community to experience the beauty and diversity of Rajasthan, said officials.

